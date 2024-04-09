First Minister’s brother-in-law in court charged with abduction and extortion

The brother-in-law of Scotland’s First Minister has appeared in court charged with abduction and extortion in a case linked to a man who died falling from a window.

Police Scotland said the 36-year-old was seriously injured in the incident at a block of flats in Morgan Street, Dundee, on January 10, and he later died in hospital.

Ramsay El-Nakla, the brother of Humza Yousaf’s wife, Nadia El-Nakla, is the fourth person to appear in court in connection with the case.

The 36-year-old from Dundee was accused of abduction and extortion at the private petition hearing at the city’s sheriff court on Tuesday.

He made no plea and was released on bail.

Jennifer Souter, 38, appeared at the same court last Thursday accused of culpable homicide.

Souter, of Dundee, did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

Stephen Stewart, 50, and Victoria McGowan, 41, also appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday accused of abduction and extortion.

They both did not enter a plea and were both released on bail.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with abduction and extortion following an incident where a man fell from a block of flats on Morgan Street, Dundee, on Wednesday January 10. He died a week later in hospital.

“Three others were previously arrested and charged following the same incident.

“The 36-year-old man is due to appear in Dundee Sheriff Court today, Tuesday April 9. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”