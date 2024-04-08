Leo Varadkar officially resigns as Ireland’s premier

Leo Varadkar has officially resigned as Ireland’s premier.

Mr Varadkar arrived at the official residence of Irish president Michael D Higgins, Aras an Uachtarain, at 5.55pm on Monday.

Mr Higgins is understood to have greeted Mr Varadkar in the president’s study, where a letter of resignation was handed to the Secretary General of the Irish President.

After taking some refreshments with Mr Higgins and his wife Sabina, Mr Varadkar departed from the Aras at 6.40pm.

Leo Varadkar meeting President of Ireland Michael D Higgins (Maxwells/PA)

Mr Varadkar waved to the media before getting into a waiting car, and Mr Higgins waved goodbye as he departed.

Mr Varadkar will remain as Taoiseach in a caretaker capacity until a new premier is voted in by Irish parliamentarians.

The Irish public and political establishment was shocked when the 45-year-old leader announced three weeks ago that he was resigning as Fine Gael leader immediately, and would stand down as Taoiseach once his successor had been appointed.

New Fine Gael leader Simon Harris is expected to be appointed as Ireland’s next taoiseach, and the youngest in its history, on Tuesday afternoon.

The 37-year-old is expected to reshuffle the Fine Gael ministerial team after his appointment.

Mr Varadkar, who is still a Dublin West TD, has said he has not decided whether he will contest the next general election.

His official resignation came hours after he attended the North South Ministerial Council in Co Armagh in what was his last major political engagement.

Mr Varadkar said it was an honour to end his tenure as Taoiseach by attending the council.