Edward and Sophie inspect UK and French troops to celebrate Entente Cordiale

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have celebrated Anglo-French relations at a ceremony marking the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale.

Edward and Sophie inspected UK and French troops on Buckingham Palace’s forecourt during the event highlighting ties between the two nations.

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the ceremony (Victoria Jones/PA)

The duke and duchess, representing the King who is continuing his cancer treatment and was not at Buckingham Palace, walked past 32 members of the 1st and 2nd Infantry regiments of the Garde Republicaine and then 40 guardsmen from F Company Scots Guards, lined up opposite their French counterparts.

They were joined by General Sir Patrick Sanders, UK Chief of General Staff, the French Chief of the Army Staff General Pierre Schill and France’s ambassador to the UK Helene Duchene.

French troops parade at Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

The event was the first time a non-Commonwealth country has taken part in the Changing Of The Guard ceremony – although the French troops did not guard the royal residence.

Major Jamie Drummond-Moray, Officer Commanding F Company Scots Guards, said: “It is an enormous privilege for us to host the French here in London and to play such a significant part in a ceremony that has never happened before with a non-Commonwealth country.

“It really is a monumental occasion and more so given that it is marking 120 years of the strong relationship between the UK with France.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, on behalf of the King, watch the ceremony with French ambassador to the UK, Helene Duchene (Victoria Jones/PA)

“I think it’s a great honour for all our soldiers, and a fantastic day for everyone in France and the UK.”