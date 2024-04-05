UK to record hottest day of year as Storm Kathleen batters west with 70mph winds

The UK is expected to record its hottest day of the year so far on Saturday, as Storm Kathleen batters the west of the country with heavy rain and winds of up to 70mph.

The Met Office said temperatures could reach up to 22C in East Anglia as unseasonably warm air is drawn across parts of the UK during sunny spells.

The forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in western areas of the UK, including Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland and Wales, and the North West and South West of England from 8am to 10pm on Saturday.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon told the PA news agency: “Away from that warning area on Saturday, we could get up to 22C in isolated spots of East Anglia which would make it the hottest day of the year so far in that area.”

(PA Graphics)

“One of the residual effects from Storm Kathleen is helping to draw up that warmer air as well.

“It’s not unusual for these storm systems to bring warmer air with them.”

The highest temperature of the year so far was 19.9C, recorded at the end of January at Achfary in north-west Scotland.

Mr Dixon added: “The outlook for Sunday for much of the UK is for showery conditions to continue particularly in northern and western areas again.”

“It will generally feel a touch drier the further south-east you go through the day on Sunday as Kathleen gradually moves away northwards.”

He added that the start of next week would see unsettled weather conditions with “rain continuing for many”.

(PA Graphics)

On Friday, the Met Office updated its weather warning to forecast stronger gusts during Storm Kathleen than previously predicted.

It warned of injuries and danger to life from “large waves and beach material being thrown on to sea fronts, coastal roads and properties”, adding “road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible”.

There could also be power cuts and mobile phone coverage could be affected.

Wet and windy conditions are forecast to arrive on Friday, heading into Saturday, as Storm Kathleen rolls in.

Southerly winds are expected to gust quite widely to 50-60mph on Saturday, while some exposed spots, particularly in Northern Ireland, will see gusts up to 70mph with large waves also likely.

RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: “This intense period of stormy weather is going to prove extremely challenging for anyone driving on the western side of the UK.

“We strongly urge drivers to avoid exposed coasts and higher routes where the impact of the very strong winds is most likely to be felt.”

A yellow warning for snow had been in place on Friday in Scotland from the early hours through to 9am covering central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar and Strathclyde.

Storm Kathleen, named by the Irish meteorological service Met Eireann, is the 11th named storm in eight months.

It is only the second time in a UK storm season that the letter K has been reached in the alphabet.