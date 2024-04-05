Rollercoaster races to arrive at Legoland with opening of new £10m ride

Legoland visitors will be able to race one another on a rollercoaster with the arrival of a new £10 million ride.

Minifigure Speedway, opening on April 6, is the world’s first Lego duelling rollercoaster, and will be accompanied by the world’s biggest Lego minifigure, Roxie, standing at 30 feet tall.

The new attraction is inspired by speedway circuits around the world, and will see riders reaching speeds of up to 56kmh around the dual track.

The ride will comprise two teams racing concurrently, moving both forwards and in reverse, with one team finishing as the winner.

Riders will be divided into Team Legends and Team Allstars, racing alongside Lego characters including Corn Cob Guy, Hot Dog Man and Bumblebee Girl.

Helen Bull, divisional director at the Legoland Windsor Resort, said: “From coaster testing to polishing the wheels of the Team Legends and Team Allstars cars, the team have been busy getting everything ready as we prepare to welcome guests to the starting line.

“We can’t wait to see the new coaster in action as riders race to become Minifigure Speedway champions.”