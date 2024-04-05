Israeli military dismisses two officers over strikes which killed aid workers

The Israeli military has dismissed two of its officers over the drone strikes which killed seven aid workers.

Mishandling of critical information and violations of the army’s rules of engagement have been cited as the reasons for the dismissal.

Three others have also been reprimanded for their roles in the strikes in Gaza on Monday evening.

Britons John Chapman, James ‘Jim’ Henderson and James Kirby, three of the World Central Kitchen seven aid workers who were killed in the attack (WCK/PA)

Three Britons were among the World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers who died in the strikes – John Chapman, 57, James “Jim” Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47.

WCK founder Jose Andres claimed the Israeli military knew of his aid workers’ movements and targeted them “systematically, car by car”.

The charity said the Israeli investigation is an important step but added that there needs to be a systemic change.

Conservative MP Alicia Kearns said it was “devastating” that it had taken six months and the deaths of Western aid workers for Israel to change course over the supply of international humanitarian aid.

The chair of the foreign affairs select committee told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “It’s devastating that it’s taken six months for us to get to a point it appears the international community is able to influence Israel’s perpetration of this war.

“This has been the challenge over the last six months is that as I’ve gone around the world, so many people have said to me ‘why can’t you force Israel to do this?’. Well, Israel is our ally and we do not control them.

“And it has been the point, the phrase you have heard from interlocutor after interlocutor is that Israel is not listening. That does appear to have changed.

“The priority for now is very much making sure for aid to be getting in and that famine must be stopped.”

Ms Kearns rejected claims the air strikes were a mistake, arguing that the cars were clearly marked and their locations had been shared with the Israeli military.

She added: “It is one thing to strike one car, and then you might say well let’s look at exactly what this vehicle is, but they then went on to triple tap, car by car by car.”

Ms Kearns continued: “This is something that is happening on a daily basis, in terms of the attacks on humanitarians, and we are not seeing this outcry about Palestinian volunteers.”