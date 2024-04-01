Stabbed reporter from London-based Iranian broadcaster discharged from hospital

A journalist from broadcaster Iran International who was stabbed outside his home in London has been discharged from hospital.

Counter-terrorism police are investigating the attack on Pouria Zeraati as previous threats have been directed towards UK-based Iranian journalists.

The Metropolitan Police said no arrest had been made, but it was confident the suspects “do not present a risk to communities of London or the UK”.

— Pouria Zeraati (@pouriazeraati) March 30, 2024

London-based dissident channel Iran International aims to provide independent coverage of Iran, but the Tehran regime has declared it a terrorist organisation.

On Saturday, Mr Zeraati posted a picture on social media of himself giving a peace sign from his hospital bed.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called at 2:49pm on March 29 to an address in Wimbledon, South London after a man was attacked and sustained an injury to his leg.

London Ambulance Service paramedics attended with police and the man was treated before being taken to hospital.

On Saturday, Iran International spokesman Adam Baillie said the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had been targeting journalists and their families.

Iran’s charge d’affaires in the UK Mehdi Hosseini Matin said “we deny any link” to the incident.

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “We continue to assess the circumstances of this incident and our investigation is making progress, but I am not yet able to provide further information about any motive behind the attack.

“While officers continue to follow active leads, I am not in a position to release further information about our inquiries into those responsible. However, I can confirm that I am confident these suspects do not present a risk to communities of London or the UK.

“I appreciate the concern this incident has caused, for local people as well as for those in similar lines of work and from Iranian communities.

“We are working closely with the victim’s organisation and additional patrols are continuing in the Wimbledon area and at other locations in London. If you have any concerns, please do speak with these officers.”

Anyone with information about the incident who has yet to speak with officers is asked to call police on 0800 789 321.