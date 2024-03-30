Wrexham sports club owner spreads Easter joy donating chocolate eggs to children

The founder of an amateur football and futsal club in Wrexham has spread “the Easter joy” by donating more than 80 Easter eggs to children at a hospital.

Andrew Ruscoe, 37, the chairman, co-founder and manager at FC United of Wrexham, donated the chocolate eggs on Good Friday and Saturday for the children’s ward at Wrexham Maelor Hospital and White House residential home.

Mr Ruscoe, who visited the hospital with the club’s women’s futsal team, has donated to the children’s ward since 2016 and described the experience as “humbling”.

He told the PA news agency: “I’ve been going to Wrexham children’s ward personally since 2016 and it’s always a humbling and emotional experience all the time.

The founder of FC United of Wrexham wanted to ‘bring a smile to people’s faces’ by donating Easter eggs and toys (Andrew Ruscoe/PA)

“The club had got roughly over 80 Easter eggs donated by various members of the club over the last week or so.

“We made the decision to go in and donate them at the Wrexham children’s ward.”

Mr Ruscoe collaborated with Smyth’s Toys to donate an array of toys to “put a few smiles on the children’s faces”.

“These children are poorly and we’re just there to support them and brighten up their weekend,” he said.

“We do it every year and it’s nice to spread the Easter joy, and giving those who are isolated or those who are less fortunate than us a bit of an uplift.”

On Good Friday, Mr Ruscoe also visited the White House care home to donate Easter eggs and games for its elderly residents as a way to “give back to the community”.

He said the event was welcome after the club received a £5,000 donation from Welsh actor Michael Sheen, which Mr Ruscoe previously described had “basically given us a lifeline for the next 12 months”.

The donation was particularly “meaningful” as the club had been struggling financially and lost a sponsor in January when it received a donation from controversial social media personality Tristan Tate, which the club swiftly returned, Mr Ruscoe said.

The club founder has expressed his gratitude to supporters following a difficult few months following the controversy.

He said: “We want to thank everyone for the support.

“We just want to bring smiles to people’s faces and we just want everyone to be proud of what we do.

“I just try to bring happiness and joy.”