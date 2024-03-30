What the papers say – March 30

A wide range of topics jostle for attention on the front pages with each of Saturday’s newspapers choosing to lead with a different story.

Several front pages feature the resignation of Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson after he was charged with historical sex offences, but only The Independent chooses to lead on the story.

The Guardian focuses on how schools in England are coping with the Israel-Gaza conflict with a warning they risk “fuelling further anger” by shutting down debate.

Plans for a league table showing the nationalities of migrants with the highest rates of crime occupy the front page of The Daily Telegraph, which says ministers are considering the proposal for annual figures.

Health issues are the choice of The Times, which says Health Secretary Victoria Atkins is taking a “carrot and stick” approach to NHS waits by offering private care for those on the longest waiting lists.

The Daily Mail concentrates on the results of a “damning poll” which says Labour is more trusted than the Conservatives on national security and defence.

An electoral warning from Sir Iain Duncan Smith not to vote for Reform UK features on the front of the Daily Express as the former Tory leader says it would help Labour build a majority that will build a closer relationship with the EU.

The FT Weekend concentrates on Thames Water, saying shareholders have vetoed a cash injection with further rises in bills on the horizon.

Buses are the subject on the front of the i weekend, which says councils in England have cut more than 90% of bus services since 2010.

The Daily Mirror focuses on a man released after serving half of his nine-year prison sentence for using a fake ticket to claim a £2.5 million lottery jackpot.

A shortage of chocolate dominates the front of The Sun which says The Great British Bake Off is planning to scrap “Chocolate Week” amid rising prices.

And the Daily Star reports on the Army relaxing its bans on beards.