Three injured as men armed with hammers steal jewellery from Chelsea shop

Three people were injured as two men armed with hammers stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from a Chelsea shop.

Police were called to Sydney Street, SW3, at 12.11pm on Tuesday after two men entered the premises armed with hammers.

The two men damaged property inside the shop and stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery, the Metropolitan Police said.

Three people were taken to hospital to receive treatment after they sustained injuries during the robbery, the force added.

Their injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

Workers on Sydney Street said the robbery took place at Bourbon-Hanby Antiques Arcade.

Stuart Fisher, a chef at the Market Place Restaurant, said he had been shown CCTV of the incident.

He said the robbers had what looked like a “clawhammer and a 5lb hammer”.

The 53-year-old added: “Two guys came in and started smashing up the counters.

“One of them went for one of the men in the shop, hit him with the hammer on the back of the head.

“(The victims) were literally on the floor cowering.

“On the way out, the one guy went to have another go (at the victims) and the other pulled him off.”

He added that the suspects were masked.

Mr Fisher said there were five or six police cars at the scene after the robbery, including armed officers.

He added: “The area’s changed a lot over the last 20 years.”

Another worker from a shop, who did not wish to be named, said hearing about the incident had been “so scary”.

She said: “I don’t think anywhere in London is safe at all.

“I’ve lived here for 20 years and never felt safe.

“I’m scared to let my kid go out to play.

“(This is) the most expensive borough in London and this happens in the middle of the day, it’s unbelievable.”

Detective Sergeant Richard Hall, who is leading the investigation, said: “I am appealing to the public to help us identify any potential witnesses who may have seen the incident unfold.

“I am particularly keen to be provided with any dash-cam footage or CCTV from the local area at the time. This may help us find our suspects.

“If you know anything, or have witnessed anything suspicious in the Sydney Street area at the time, then please come forward to police by calling 101 stating CAD 2933/26Mar.”