Yousaf has lower favourability rating among Scots than Sturgeon, poll finds

Humza Yousaf has a lower favourability rating with Scots than his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon, a poll has found.

The research also shows Scots are less favourable towards the SNP now than when Mr Yousaf took over as party leader and First Minister a year ago.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has the highest favourability rating of the leaders of the three largest parties at Holyrood, according to the study by Ipsos Scotland.

It found the SNP’s overall net favourability rating has fallen from minus 1 in March 2023 to minus 10 in March this year.

The research found Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is more popular with Scots than his SNP and Tory counterparts (PA)

Meanwhile, while 34% of people have a favourable opinion of Mr Yousaf’s party, 44% view the SNP unfavourably.

Mr Yousaf himself is viewed favourably by 29% of Scots and unfavourably by 45%, giving him a net rating of minus 15.

This is an improvement on the rating of minus 20 he had when he was running to be SNP leader, it is lower than the rating of his Labour rival.

Mr Sarwar has an overall rating of minus 7, with 26% of people viewing him favourably and 33% having an unfavourable opinion of him.

Ms Sturgeon has a rating of minus 12, which is down significantly from the score of plus 8 she had when she left office.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has the lowest rating of the major party leaders at minus 42, the poll found, with 14% of people viewing him favourably and 56% viewing him unfavourably.

More than half (56%) of those questioned said the Scottish Government has done a bad job when it comes to improving the state of NHS, while 49% believe ministers have done badly at improving living standards for those on low incomes.

A similar proportion (48%) think the Scottish Government has performed badly on education, with 47% saying it has done a bad job at managing the economy.

Tory Douglas Ross had the lowest favourability rating of the main party leaders, according to the poll (Michal Wachucik/PA)

A total of 1,040 people across Scotland were interviewed for the research, which took place between March 15 and 26.

Emily Gray, managing director at Ipsos Scotland, said: “These findings show the Scottish public are less favourable towards the SNP now than they were when Humza Yousaf took office, with Mr Yousaf facing a challenge to convince the public his Government is delivering on key policy areas such as the NHS, education and the economy.

“However the other parties also face challenges – the Conservatives and Rishi Sunak are much more unpopular, whilst views towards Labour are less negative but the results suggest they haven’t as yet generated much enthusiasm among the public.”