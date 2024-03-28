Strong demand for skincare helps Boots sales grow further

Boots has hailed another quarter of sales growth as the chain was boosted by increased demand for skincare.

The retail and pharmacy company, which has around 2,000 stores, said sales were notably “strong” over Christmas – with shoppers snapping up items such as branded gift sets.

Boots’ UK boss Sebastian James said he is pleased to see “positive momentum” continue in recent months.

Sales across Boots UK grew by 3% over the three months to February 29, driven by a 5.9% rise in its retail operation.

It said this represented the 12th consecutive quarter of market share growth.

Boots recorded a 16.8% rise in digital sales, with growth for both its website and Boots app platforms.

Meanwhile, in-store sales also grew by 4.5%, driven by key flagship stores, shopping centres and travel locations.

It was supported by continued strong demand for beauty and skincare, with the opening of its beauty-only store in Battersea and upgrades to a number of beauty halls.

Meanwhile, skincare sales also grew sharply, with No7, witnessing a 15% jump for the quarter.

Mr James, Boots UK & Republic of Ireland chief executive officer, said: “I am really pleased to see our positive momentum continue across the whole business, with more people shopping with us both online and in store, and strong gains in both our key markets of healthcare and beauty.

“I am particularly proud of our pharmacy team, who worked incredibly hard to launch Pharmacy First in England; the feedback from patients has been brilliant and it is clear that they value the convenience of accessing a trusted healthcare professional on their local high street with no appointment necessary.

“We see a significant opportunity to do more in this area, helping customers to get better quickly, supporting communities and relieving the burden on the NHS.”