Snow falls in south-west England and Wales ahead of wet and windy weather

Snow has fallen in parts of south-west England and Wales.

Two inches settled on the ground in North Wyke, just north of Dartmoor overnight, while nearly 3in was recorded in Sennybridge, Powys, on Thursday morning.

Temperatures dropped to lows of minus 1.2C in Okehampton, west Devon.

There have been warnings over unsettled weather (Matt Keeble/PA)

Rose Mallard, 50, a smallholder from near Bideford, north Devon, told the PA news agency: “To wake up to see the snow settled and a beautiful blue sky was a gift!”

Forecasters say an area of rain, sleet and hill snow is moving north across the UK as holidaymakers prepare to embark on Easter getaways.

Oli Claydon of the Met Office said: “There is still a chance of some snow over the Scottish hills as the weather front moves northwards.

“The weather story now really turns into an area of low pressure that’s going to bring some very strong wind and rain.”

Yellow weather warnings for rain and strong winds were issued across parts of Northern Ireland and the south of England respectively.

Forecasters say heavy downpours could impact travel in County Antrim and County Down, with up to 30mm falling in some areas on Thursday.

Meanwhile, gusts of up to 70mph could hit the south coast of England, from East Sussex to Cornwall.

The Met Office has warned there is a “small chance” of injuries and risk to life as a result of the strong winds and large waves, as well as the possibility of hail and thunder.

Easter weekend is set to be “unsettled” but “bright and breezy”, with temperatures of up to 15C in west London and 14C in Manchester on Sunday, which is typical for the time of year.