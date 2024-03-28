Man arrested in connection with death of Gogglebox star George Gilbey

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the death of Gogglebox star George Gilbey after a fall at work, Essex Police has said.

Gilbey reportedly died following an accident at work on Wednesday.

The force said they were called to an incident in Shoebury in Southend-on-Sea, where a man had died after falling from a height.

The 40-year-old reality star was best known for appearing on the Channel 4 series – where participants watch and comment on TV shows from the previous week – alongside his mother Linda McGarry and stepfather Pete McGarry, who died aged 71 in 2021.

He also appeared on the 14th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, reaching the final.

An Essex Police statement said: “As part of our ongoing investigation into the death of a man in Campfield Road, Shoebury, we have arrested a man in their 40s from the Witham area on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

“This is a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive and our inquiries are ongoing.”

Flowers outside EGL Homecare in Shoeburyness, Essex where Gogglebox’s George Gilbey died after a fall (Sam Russell/PA)

A Gogglebox spokesperson previously said: “George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and stepdad Pete.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda and George’s family and friends at this very sad time. The family have asked for privacy.”

Former Geordie Shore star Ricci Guarnaccio, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 alongside Gilbey, paid tribute to his friend and former co-star on X and said in a follow-up post that he had been involved in an “accident at work”.

He said: “Breaks my (heart) but @georgegilbey you are well and truely (sic) going to be missed my friend.

“Always lit up the room, cared for others & the memories we made I’ll cherish for ever brother.

“From CBB to speaking to you last week, I’m going to hugely miss you ma boiii! Love you G.”

Gilbey joined the award-winning Channel 4 programme for its second series in 2013 before he and his family were dropped in 2014 after he signed up to Celebrity Big Brother. The family later returned to the series.

The reality star from Essex appeared on the then-Channel 5 reality show alongside celebrities including The Hills star Stephanie Pratt and American actor Gary Busey, who won the series.