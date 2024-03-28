Compassionate release for murderer would be ‘absolutely reckless’, family warns

It would be “absolutely reckless” to grant early release from prison to a murderer serving a whole-life sentence for killing a mother-of-three, a victim’s family have warned.

Iain Hoskins, the eldest son of Glenda Hoskins – who was murdered in 1996, has warned his mother’s killer is a dangerous man who could “strike again” if freed from jail.

The 47-year-old said his family felt “rail-roaded” after they were contacted by officials last Monday to discuss geographical exclusion zones for murderer Victor Farrant in the event that he was released on compassionate leave.

The family were told the convict has terminal cancer and could have months to live, but Mr Hoskins said the family objects to his release.

The restaurateur, based in Liverpool, described Farrant as a “completely dangerous man” who knows how to milk the system and would stop at nothing to get out of prison.

A formal application for compassionate leave has not yet been made, a Ministry of Justice spokesperson has said.

Glenda Hoskins (Family handout)

“For anybody that’s got any say in considering this, it’s a completely reckless decision to make,” Mr Hoskins said.

“Anybody that would make that decision to have him released, potentially the blood is on their hands.

“He could strike again, with anybody. It might not be a revengeful or vengeful attack on us or our family. It could be the nurse at the hospice that he’s released to, it could be the woman at the corner shop.”

He added: “This is about everybody and about why on Earth would they take such a ridiculous risk for someone that has a history of this.”

Farrant was jailed for life for the murder of his former girlfriend Mrs Hoskins, 44, and the attempted murder of Ann Fidler, 45, at Winchester Crown Court in 1998.

Sentencing him, Mr Justice Butterfield had said: “This murder was so terrible and you are so dangerous that in your case the sentence of life should mean just that.

“You should never be released.”

Farrant had been jailed in November 1988 for a total of 12 years for rape and other offences.

He was released on November 7, 1995, just weeks before he savagely beat Ms Fidler at her home in Eastleigh, Hampshire.

Six weeks later, he murdered accountant Mrs Hoskins at her luxury waterside home in Portsmouth by pushing her under the water in the bath.

He left her body in the attic where it was found by her 15-year-old daughter Katie.

After killing Mrs Hoskins, Farrant went on the run and was eventually found in the south of France.

Glenda Hoskins pictured with her three children, Katie, David and Iain in 1982 in Spain. (Family handout/PA)

Mr Hoskins questioned how Farrant would be policed if he was granted compassionate release, and said the family have not been given details about if he would be staying at a hospice under supervision or other accommodation.

Of his siblings’ reaction, he said: “They obviously feel petrified of this and again, we never, ever saw this coming because the judge’s comments was he should serve life and he will serve life.

“The fact that he may or may not be dying doesn’t give us any comfort whatsoever. If someone’s got nothing to lose… I think well, what’s to stop him from killing or raping or kidnapping again?”

The family have been writing to their MPs and to Home Secretary James Cleverly and Justice Secretary Alex Chalk expressing their objections to Farrant’s release.

They said a panel meeting discussing Farrant’s release is being held in early April before it will go to the Ministry of Justice.

The power lies with the Justice Secretary to grant or deny applications for early release from prison.

Mr Hoskins added: “He should be denied that privilege.

“Some people might say at least give him the dignity of dying on the outside.

“Unfortunately, my mum doesn’t have that luxury of the 30 years, 40 years that he stole when he killed her in 1996.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Glenda Hoskins’ murder was a horrific crime and our thoughts remain with her family and friends.

“Prisoners are only released on compassionate grounds in exceptional circumstances following strict risk assessments and no formal application has yet been made in this case.”