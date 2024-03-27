Financial traders found guilty of rate-rigging have appeal bids rejected

Two former financial market traders convicted of interest rate benchmark manipulation have had bids to clear their names rejected by the Court of Appeal.

Tom Hayes, 44, a former Citigroup and UBS trader, was found guilty of multiple counts of conspiracy to defraud over manipulating the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (Libor) between 2006 and 2010.

His case, alongside that of another similarly jailed trader, Carlo Palombo, 45, were referred to the court by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), which investigates potential miscarriages of justice.

At a three-day hearing in London earlier this month, the men’s lawyers argued that their convictions were “unsafe” and should be quashed.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) opposed the appeals.

In a ruling on Wednesday, Lord Justice Bean, who considered the cases with Lord Justice Popplewell and Mr Justice Bryan, dismissed both appeals.