British man dies in skiing accident at French resort

A British man has been killed in a skiing accident in France.

The man, who is yet to be identified, died while on a trip to the resort of Avoriaz, Morzine, on Tuesday.

According to French media, he struck a tree at high speed after swerving to avoid a group of people at around 3pm local time.

Despite attempts by the mountain rescue team to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in France and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Avoriaz is considered a top skiing destination and is one of 13 ski resorts in the Portes du Soleil region.