What the papers say – March 24

Britain’s reaction to the Princess of Wales’s cancer news dominates Sunday’s newspaper front pages.

The Sunday Mirror, the Mail on Sunday, and the Sunday Express run with Kate saying she has been “touched” by the outpouring of support from the public.

The Sunday Times splashes with its own piece on Kate, revealing that she wrote every word of her video message to “reassure” Britain in her absence.

Sunday People leads with the story of child cancer survivor Mila, who says she is sure that Kate “will be brave like me”.

The Daily Star Sunday splashes with “the great Kate climbdown” from celebrities and conspiracy theorists apologising for social media posts made before she revealed her cancer fight.

The Sun on Sunday runs with a story on Kate and King Charles, who was also recently diagnosed with cancer, and an “emotional lunch” the pair had in hospital whilst both were undergoing treatment.

The Sunday Telegraph decides to take a different approach, focusing on the Prince of Wales and his feelings as his wife battles cancer.

The Observer opts for something different, shining a spotlight on the “dirty tactics” used by agents protecting British borders.