Charity football match organised for disabled boy supported by celebrities

A charity football match is to be played in Wrexham to raise money for a disabled four-year-old who has garnered support from stars including Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenny and Michael Sheen.

Louis Perrin was born with a rare genetic variant of the TUBA1A gene, which causes painful leg spasms, limited mobility, epilepsy and cerebral palsy.

His parents Aaron and Charlotte, who are both 32, set up a JustGiving page roughly two months ago to raise £40,000 to adapt their home in Wrexham to cater for Louis’s needs.

Charlotte Perrin and her four-year-old son Louis (Charlotte Perrin/PA)

The target has recently been exceeded, which Mrs Perrin said “we weren’t expecting at all”.

She added: “Louis’s nursery (Toybox Children’s Nursery) managed to raise over £1,800 from a sponsored toddle.

“He’s been there since he was a baby, so it was really nice that it was them who took us to target.”

Locals – including Wrexham Police FC, which is made up of members of North Wales Police who play off-duty – to Hollywood stars have all pitched in to make the achievement possible.

Michael Sheen made a £5,000 donation in February (Ian West/PA)

In February, Reynolds and McElhenny made a joint £10,000 donation, while Sheen donated £5,000.

Wrexham Police FC set up a separate JustGiving page which has fed into the family’s main page, and they are to play a charity match against North Wales Dragons on Saturday at Colliers Park.

Mrs Perrin, who works in emergency services, said the whole family are “excited” to attend the match.

“Louis loves watching any football,” she said.

“Dave from Wrexham Police FC is trying to get him a Wrexham police top to wear, so fingers crossed.”

Louis Perrin is a big football fan (Charlotte Perrin/PA)

She said support from Reynolds, McElhenny and Sheen has been a “highlight”, but action by locals in Wrexham has also been appreciated.

“We had a charity raffle and quiz night one Friday and we were given a space for free and the staff worked for nothing,” she said.

“The place was packed out with people coming to support Louis.

“One of the local salons has also done a crazy hair day.

“Everyone’s got their own lives and commitments, but it’s really nice that people are going all-out to help us.”

In the next few weeks, the shell of the extension to their home will be started, which will contain Louis’s wet room and bedroom, with the latter expected to be decked out with football decorations.

Sgt Dave Smith, right, got to meet Rob McElhenney earlier in the month and thank him for his support (Wrexham Police FC/PA)

Sgt Dave Smith from Wrexham Police FC told PA: “It’s just so lovely to see that people can come together collectively to do something so special for Louis’s family, and it’s not just locally within Wrexham, but we’ve received donations from right across the world.

“I remember getting a message off Charlotte to say that the target has been reached and I felt so overwhelmed and so happy thinking about what the money could do for them.

“When I initially read the story, it did strike a chord with me because I’ve got a boy the same age as Louis.”

The 37-year-old said he has sent an invitation to Reynolds and McElhenny for the match, but added: “I imagine their schedules will be quite busy.”

On March 2, Sgt Smith got to meet McElhenny in person and said it was “great” to be able to thank him for the support both he and Reynolds have given.

Rob McElhenney, left, and Ryan Reynolds have donated to the family’s fundraising page (Jacob King/PA)

Mrs Perrin said: “If they do (attend), I would just like to say a massive thank-you to them for not only donating that massive amount of money, but also for giving us the platform we’ve had.”

Sgt Smith said Reynolds and McElhenny – who are the celebrity owners of Wrexham AFC – have “brought the positivity back into Wrexham and put it on the map”.

He added: “They have bought into the community of Wrexham and it means so much to all of us.”

The family’s fundraising page can be accessed at: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/help4louis

Wrexham Police FC’s fundraising page can be found at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/wrexham-police-fc-help4louis