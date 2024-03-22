What the papers say – March 22

The report on women’s pensions affected by rises in retirement age dominates the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Express share the same message, saying women born in the 1950s need to be paid what they are owed after years of campaigning.

The Waspi (Women Against State Pension Inequality) campaigners face a “new betrayal” according to the Daily Mail, which says they will receive far short of the £10,000 compensation they wanted.

The i says the women have thrown down the gauntlet to Labour to pay compensation if the party wins the next general election.

The Government faces a bill of £10.5 billion to meet the recommended payments, reports The Independent, while the Metro puts the cost at £35 billion if the full £10,000 payment is agreed.

The Guardian turns its attention to the Israel-Hamas conflict, saying the US has toughened its stance to call for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza.

The cost of sickness benefits occupies The Daily Telegraph, which says the cost will rise to £90.9 billion by the end of the decade.

The Times is on similar ground, saying mental health has become the leading cause of disability among working-age people with one million more struggling with issues than three years ago.

The Financial Times focuses on the US accusing Apple of building an illegal smartphone monopoly.

And the Daily Star says a Botswanan politician has threatened to send 10,000 elephants to live in Hyde Park.