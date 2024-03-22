Two men arrested in connection with Co Donegal explosion tragedy

Two men in their 50s have been arrested in connection with the fatal explosion at a service station in Co Donegal, which claimed the lives of 10 people in 2022.

Four men, three women and three young people, with ages ranging from five to 59, died in the blast on the afternoon of Friday October 7 in the Irish village of Creeslough.

Police investigating the explosion said the two men were arrested on Friday morning for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Both men are currently detained at separate garda stations in Co Donegal.

Two men have been arrested by gardai investigating the fatal explosion in Co Donegal (David Young/PA)

The investigation into the fatal explosion at a building complex in Creeslough continues to be co-ordinated from Milford garda station, where an incident room is established under the direction of a garda senior investigating officer (SIO).

The investigation continues to be led by local gardai, supported by a number of different agencies.

Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, fashion student Jessica Gallagher, Celtic fan Martin McGill, Sydney native James O’Flaherty, shop worker Martina Martin, carpenter Hugh ‘Hughie’ Kelly and 14-year-old Leona Harper were killed in the explosion.