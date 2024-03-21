UK signs defence and security agreement with Australia

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has signed a new Defence and Security Co-Operation Agreement with his Australian counterpart.

The agreement, which the Ministry of Defence said “strengthens our partnership to meet the challenge of a more dangerous world”, follows talks with Australian defence minister Richard Marles in Canberra.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron and Mr Shapps are also due to meet with Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese and foreign minister Penny Wong as part of the annual Australia-UK meetings.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, left, and Australian defence minister Richard Marles (Lukas Coch/AAP Image/AP)

The agreement is designed to make it easier for the two countries’ armed forces to operate in each other’s territories, as well as facilitating UK submarine crews visiting Australia as part of the Aukus partnership with the US.

Mr Shapps said: “The UK and Australia fought side by side 80 years ago against tyranny on the beaches of Normandy.

“Today our two great nations continue to stand together to secure peace and prosperity the world over.”

He said it was “extraordinary” the countries did not already have a formal agreement in place.

“We do already co-operate very significantly on defence matters,” he said.

“We’ll always be looking to deepen that co-operation between our countries.

“Our view and world outlook is very, very similar. Our understanding of the world order is almost identical and the need to act together is never more pressing than it is today.

“We’re facing the challenges of a more dangerous world together, and through partnerships like this agreement, Aukus and our continued support to Ukraine, we’re defending our freedoms and shared values.”

The agreement formalises the two nations consulting each other on issues which affect sovereignty and regional security.

Mr Marles, who also serves as Australia’s deputy prime minister, confirmed Australia would play a role in drone coalition supporting Ukraine which is being led by the UK and Latvia.

He said: “Australia’s relationship with the UK is dynamic and enduring.

“From the UK’s leadership of support for Ukraine and efforts to address the Houthi threat, to increasing contributions in the Pacific and the Indo-Pacific, we are working together to support a global rules-based order.”

He continued: “As the world becomes more complex and uncertain, we need to modernise our most important partnerships to keep pace with change.

“The agreements we reached today will secure this outcome into the future.”

Australia was among a coalition of nations which supported UK and US missile strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen after attacks around the Red Sea.