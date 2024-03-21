Ten-year-old Shay Kang died from stab wounds to her chest, inquest told

Shay Kang was found dead in Robin Close, Rowley Regis after police were called to her home at about 12.10pm on Monday, March 4.

A short hearing at Black Country Coroner’s Court on Thursday was told Shay’s cause of death had been established as stabbing injuries.

Ten-year-old Shay Kang was found dead on March 4 (West Midlands Police/PA)

Adjourning the inquest until a date to be fixed, Black Country area coroner Joanne Lees said: “The death of Shay Kang was reported to the coroner by West Midlands Police.

“Police reported to the coroner that they had attended the address at Robin Close and found Shay deceased within the property.