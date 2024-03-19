What the papers say – March 19

Rwanda, Labour and royalty feature among the stories on the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

The Times – which carries a picture of former US president Barack Obama visiting Downing Street – says Rishi Sunak’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda faces fresh delays in the House of Lords, despite the Commons rejecting a raft of amendments on Monday night.

The Prime Minister remains committed to the schedule for deportations according to the Daily Express, which says up to 200 people have been selected for the first flight.

The Daily Mirror crosses the House as it focuses on an interview with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in which he outlines his plans for “a decade of national renewal”.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is the subject of The Daily Telegraph’s front page ahead of a speech in which she will say a Labour government would work with businesses to tackle economic challenges.

The Sun continues to concentrate on the Princess of Wales as it gives over its front page to the first picture of Kate, alongside the Prince of Wales, since she underwent surgery in January.

The same picture appears on the front of the Daily Mail, which also says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had their biographies downgraded on the Buckingham Palace website.

The i says energy firms could be forced to pay billions to customers after a legal case of broker fees in contracts.

An NHS report which “shames the ambulance service” is the focus of The Independent, while the Metro warns of the dangers of heart disease from a fasting regime.

The Financial Times concentrates on the “biggest shake-up in a decade” at Deloitte.

And the Daily Star reports on the race to recover gold bullion from a Spanish galleon.