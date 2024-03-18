Sponsorship sees Subbuteo World Cup Finals made free for spectators

The World Cup Finals of table football game Subbuteo will be free to spectators thanks to sponsorship, it has been announced.

Players from 32 countries will take part in the event, which is being held in September in Tunbridge Wells in Kent, where the game was invented in 1946 by local resident Peter Adolph.

Players from holders Italy will pit their flipping skills against teams from across the world in a sport which has been enjoying increased popularity among youngsters in recent years.

Players from 32 countries will take part in the event (﻿English Subbuteo Association/PA)

The English Subbuteo Association, which is organising the finals, said the games and other events being held over the weekend of September 20-22 including an exhibition, will be free to spectators following sponsorship by Royal Tunbridge Wells Borough Council and Eland Cables.

Alan Lee, chairman of the English Subbuteo Association, said: “Since announcing the World Cup, we’ve been inundated with enquiries from the public asking where they can buy tickets for the Celebration of Subbuteo weekend.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to announce that all events will be free to the local community and the general public. Subbuteo is in the hearts of the people of Tunbridge Wells.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and excitement from the local community, who are very proud of their Subbuteo heritage. Subbuteo really is coming home.”

The council’s arts, heritage & engagement officer Jeremy Kimmel added: “As the home of Subbuteo, it’s brilliant that this event is coming to Tunbridge Wells this year – what’s even better is that attendance is free for the whole community.

“This game is part of our local heritage and that story belongs to everyone.”

An Eland Cables spokesman said: “As the event sponsor, Eland Cables is delighted this tournament is something the whole community can enjoy for free – an inter-generational opportunity to bring new people to the game and see the best players in action.”