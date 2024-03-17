Woman aged in her 30s arrested on suspicion of murder of two men

A woman aged in her 30s has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of two men whose bodies were found at a property in Hartlepool.

Officers attended the address in Eaglesfield Road at 11.40pm on Friday March 15, where they found the two bodies.

The suspect has been bailed by detectives while investigations into the deaths are ongoing.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said that family members of the victims were being supported by specially-trained officers.

He said: “Police were called to a property on Eaglesfield Road in Hartlepool around 11:40pm on Friday March 15, where sadly the bodies of two males were located.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

“Family members of the men have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

“A woman aged in her 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been bailed whilst inquiries continue.

“Police are carrying out high visibility reassurance patrols in the area and these will continue over the coming days.”