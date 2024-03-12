Second boy charged with murder after teenager stabbed in Wolverhampton park

A second boy has been charged with murder in connection with a stabbing in a Wolverhampton park.

Harleigh Hepworth, 17, from Staffordshire, was found with fatal wounds at around 4.30pm in West Park on March 7.

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is expected to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday in connection with Harleigh’s murder, West Midlands Police said.

A 16-year-old, also charged with murder, appeared before the same court on Monday and was remanded until his next court appearance.

Detective Inspector Ade George, from the force’s homicide unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Harleigh.

“We have now charged two people over Harleigh’s death but our inquiries are continuing.

“Extra patrols in the area will continue to provide reassurance to the community and support everyone effected.”