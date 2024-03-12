17ft snake among dozens dumped at roadside

More than two dozen snakes, including one which is 17ft (5.2m) long, have been found dead in rural Wales.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after 27 snakes and four chickens were discovered dumped at the side of a road in boxes, bin bags and pillowcases.

The snakes, which ranged in length from 1ft (1m) to 17ft (5.2m) – equivalent to the height of a fully grown giraffe – were found in Waterston, Pembrokeshire, in south-west Wales.

More than two dozen snakes were found dead in rural Wales (RSPCA/PA)

RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben said it was one of the worst cases he has had to deal with in 25 years.

“I believe all the snakes are of a constrictor type.

“There were also four dead white chickens found alongside the snakes that I believe were most likely food for the larger snakes.

“It is very sad to think that these poor snakes could have been suffering for some time.

RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben said it was one of the worst cases he has had to deal with in 25 years (RSPCA/PA)

“This must have been awful for the person who found them.”

Mr Hogben said he is now looking to arrange post-mortem examinations on some of the snakes, to help determine what might have caused their deaths.

The RSPCA is also carrying out inquiries to try and find where they came from.

– Anyone with information can contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018, quoting log number 01233065.