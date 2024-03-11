What the papers say – March 11

The Princess of Wales dominates the front pages after several wire services refused to publish Kate’s portrait, claiming the image is doctored.

The Daily Telegraph splashes with a piece on the controversial Kate photo as multiple press agencies, including Reuters, the Associated Press, and Agence France-Presse, pulled her first official portrait for 2024 from publication over concerns that it has been “manipulated”.

The Daily Mirror and Metro also run with Kate-related headlines, focusing their leads on Kate and her health in the wake of public speculation following a brief hospital stay in January.

The Daily Express and the Daily Mail splash with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s latest bid to address the number of working-age Britons signed off as unfit to work.

The Times leads with a piece on public sector waste, following a new report that indicates doubled government spending on “woke jobs”.

The Guardian runs with a warning from counterterrorism and extremism experts urging politicians not to politicise extremism.

The i splashes with the faulty, multi-million pound-costing Home Office IT system that left NHS staff unable to start work, slowed down immigration, and saw children wait up to 21 months for citizenships.

The Independent reports that elderly patients are being “treated like animals” as the NHS struggles to cope with entire geriatric wards and an ever-increasing aged population.

The Financial Times reports that faith in the US economy is rising, but Americans are wary of crediting Joe Biden for the upturn as the US presidential campaign trail heats up.

And the Daily Star splashes with claims made by linguist Bernard Cerquiglini, who believes “English doesn’t exist”, adding that Britons are simply speaking “badly pronounced French”.