Oscars 2024: Full list of winners
Oppenheimer swept the Academy Awards with seven gongs.
The full list of winners for the 2024 Academy Awards is as follows:
Best picture – Oppenheimer’s Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven and Emma Thomas
Best directing – Oppenheimer’s Christopher Nolan
Best supporting actress – The Holdovers’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Best supporting actor – Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr
Best actor – Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy
Best actress – Poor Things’ Emma Stone
Documentary feature film – 20 Days In Mariupol’s Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath, Michelle Mizner
Documentary short film – The Last Repair Shop
Animated feature film – The Boy And The Heron’s Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki
Animated short – War Is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John & Yoko’s Dave Mullins, Brad Booker and Sean Ono Lennon
Live action short film – The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar’s Wes Anderson and Steven Rales
Original screenplay – Anatomy Of A Fall’s Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
Adapted screenplay – American Fiction’s Cord Jefferson
Music (original score) – Oppenheimer’s Ludwig Goransson
Music (original song) – Barbie’s Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for What Was I Made For?
Film editing – Oppenheimer’s Jennifer Lame
Production design – Poor Things’ Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek
Costume design – Poor Things’ Holly Waddington
Makeup and hairstyling – Poor Things’ Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston
Sound – The Zone Of Interest’s Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers
Cinematography – Oppenheimer’s Hoyte van Hoytema
International Feature Film – The Zone Of Interest’s Jonathan Glazer for the UK
Visual effects – Godzilla Minus One’s Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima