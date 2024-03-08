In Pictures: People across the world honour International Women’s Day
The March 8 event gives focus to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.
Published
People across the globe have come together to celebrate International Women’s Day.
The March 8 event gives focus to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.
International Women’s Day is a public holiday in several countries.
The UN observes the holiday in connection with a particular issue, campaign, or theme in women’s rights.