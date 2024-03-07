What the papers say – March 7

Reaction to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Budget dominates the front pages of Britain’s newspapers on Thursday.

The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Daily Mail report on the Chancellor’s “ambition” to abolish National Insurance.

The Financial Times says Mr Hunt has left the “door open to more tax cuts”.

The Budget has “drawn up the battle lines for the election”, according to the Metro, while the Daily Mirror voices its displeasure with Mr Hunt’s proposals, saying “we deserve better”.

In contrast, the Daily Express says “Britain is ready for take off” while The Times relays words from Mr Hunt who said “we’re turning the corner”.

The Budget was “a last desperate act” according to The Guardian, while the i reports Labour will rule out taxing the wealthy to “plug the £20 billion hole” in Britain’s public spending.

In other news, The Sun says the Duke of Sussex’s pants sold for nearly £200,000.

And the Daily Star says men who eat “fatty foods like a full English” breakfast are more attractive to women.