Murder probe launched after teenage boy stabbed to death in park

Police have launched a murder investigation after a teenage boy was stabbed to death in a park in Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Police said officers were called by paramedics to West Park in the city shortly before 4.30pm on Thursday.

The victim was declared dead a short time later.

The force said they were working to confirm his identity.

Chief Superintendent Richard Fisher, of West Midlands Police, said: “It’s absolutely tragic that we have lost another young life to knife crime.

“Our enquiries are at a very early stage, and we have detectives working flat out to find whoever is responsible and bring them into custody as soon as possible.

“We’ll be increasing patrols and offering reassurance to the community, and supporting everyone affected, over the coming days.”

Anyone with information on the incident has been urged to get in touch via Live Chat or 101, quoting log 3259 of March 7.