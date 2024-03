BBC Scotland presenter Nick Sheridan dies aged 32

BBC Scotland presenter and journalist Nick Sheridan has died aged 32 after a “short illness”.

The broadcaster announced his death in a social media post on Thursday, which paid tribute to him as “one of those rare people who light up the lives of everyone around them”.

Originally from Wexford in Ireland, he had previously worked for STV and RTE in Dublin before joining BBC Scotland in 2018, where he presented shows including the flagship news programme Reporting Scotland, as well as the Nine and Seven Days.

Head of news and current affairs at BBC Scotland Gary Smith said: “We’re devastated to hear the news our colleague and friend Nick Sheridan has died.

“Nick has been a wonderful colleague.

“He was a hugely talented journalist, presenter and author – and one of those rare people who light up the lives of everyone around them.

“Our hearts go out to his parents, his partner and to all his family and friends.”

BBC Scotland reported he had died after a “short illness”.

Humza Yousaf paid tribute to Mr Sheridan during First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood.

The First Minister said: “I wanted to say on behalf of the Scottish Government and the party I lead how sad we were about the tragic news of the loss of Nick Sheridan.

“Nick was an extremely talented journalist and author, he will be greatly missed. Many of us in this chamber will have been questioned by Nick, quite robustly no doubt, whether it was on BBC Drivetime or on many of the other programmes he presented.

“My thoughts are with his family, his many friends and indeed his colleagues at what will undoubtedly be a very sad time.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “On behalf of the Scottish Conservatives can I also pay tribute to Nick Sheridan. I have been interviewed by him in the past and he was a robust but extremely professional journalist, and I know his loss will be felt so much by his family and his friends, and in particular his colleagues at the BBC and across the media, by whom he was so highly regarded.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also paid tribute to the “charismatic” journalist.