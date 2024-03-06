Man charged with common assault over Roy Keane headbutt allegations

A 43-year-old man has been charged with common assault over an incident in which football pundit Roy Keane was allegedly headbutted.

Scott Law, from Waltham Abbey in Essex, is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on March 14, having been charged via post on February 13.

The charge relates to an incident at Emirates Stadium on September 3 last year, following Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

Footage was posted on social media of fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards stepping in to calm an apparent confrontation.