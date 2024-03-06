Man accused of murder and attempted murder appears in court

A man accused of murder and attempted murder after a woman was killed and another was seriously injured has made his first appearance at crown court.

Wendy Francis, 61, who was described as “one in a million” by her family, died at an address in Haresfield Close, Worcester, on Saturday evening, while Stacey Hill, 38, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but is now stable, West Mercia Police said earlier this week.

Damian Homer, 50, of Haresfield Close in Worcester, appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday via video link from HMP Hewell.

No application was made for bail and Judge Andrew Lockhart KC remanded him back into custody to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on April 2, ahead of a provisional trial date of August 27.

Wearing a grey prison t-shirt, Homer spoke only to confirm his name and responded: “Of course,” when Judge Lockhart warned him a trial could go ahead in his absence if he did not turn up to court.