King holds face-to-face audience with Chancellor ahead of Budget

The monarch carried out the official duty at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday morning.

Audience at Buckingham Palace

The King has held an in-person pre-Budget audience with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt at Buckingham Palace.

Charles, who is being treated for cancer, continued with his duties as head of state on Tuesday morning.

Before a Budget is presented, the Chancellor of the Exchequer meets with the monarch, usually the day before the Government’s plans for the economy are delivered in a statement to the Commons.

Audience at Buckingham Palace
The pair sitting in the Private Audience Room at the Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

The audience is traditionally a private one, but, this time, the King was photographed shaking hands with Mr Hunt in the Private Audience Room of the royal residence.

Charles, dressed in a blue suit and pale tie, was shown smiling broadly as he welcomed Mr Hunt to the Palace.

They were also shown sitting in chairs either side of a small antique table, with Charles looking more serious as he posed with his hands clasped together.

