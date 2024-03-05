In pictures: David Beckham poses among stars of The Gentlemen at London premiere
The former England footballer was pictured alongside creator, director amd friend Guy Ritchie.
David Beckham has joined the cast of The Gentlemen at its premiere in London.
The former England footballer, 48, was pictured with creator, director and friend Guy Ritchie, alongside British stars Max Beesley and Ray Winstone at the premiere of the upcoming Netflix TV series.
Stars of the series including Joely Richardson, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, and Giancarlo Esposito were also pictured arriving at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane event on Tuesday, alongside Hollywood actors including Jason Statham.