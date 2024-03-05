Shropshire Star
Close

In pictures: David Beckham poses among stars of The Gentlemen at London premiere

The former England footballer was pictured alongside creator, director amd friend Guy Ritchie.

Published
Last updated
The Gentlemen premiere

David Beckham has joined the cast of The Gentlemen at its premiere in London.

The former England footballer, 48, was pictured with creator, director and friend Guy Ritchie, alongside British stars Max Beesley and Ray Winstone at the premiere of the upcoming Netflix TV series.

Stars of the series including Joely Richardson, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, and Giancarlo Esposito were also pictured arriving at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane event on Tuesday, alongside Hollywood actors including Jason Statham.

The Gentlemen premiere
David Beckham attended the premiere of the Netflix series The Gentlemen (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Gentlemen premiere
Guy Ritchie and David Beckham (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Gentlemen premiere
Kaya Scodelario (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Gentlemen premiere
Joely Richardson (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Gentlemen premiere
Guy Ritchie (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Gentlemen premiere
Daniel Ings (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Gentlemen premiere
Ray Winstone and Giancarlo Esposito (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Gentlemen premiere
Pearce Quigley (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Gentlemen premiere
(left to right) Michael Vu, Joely Richardson, Max Beesley, Daniel Ings, Theo James, Guy Ritchie, Kaya Scodelario, Ray Winstone, and Giancarlo Esposito (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular