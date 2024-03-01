Three hurt in south London moped shooting

Three people have been hurt after shots were fired by a moped rider who was being pursued by police in south London.

Officers had been chasing the moped after it failed to stop in the Clapham area just before 5pm on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force added that a firearm, believed to be a shotgun, was discharged from the moped near Clapham Common South Side.

Two people suffered shotgun pellet injuries, while a third was injured by the moped.

The suspects then fled the scene and officers are attempting to trace the moped.

Two people were injured in the shooting (Jake Warren/PA)

A local barber said he was left “shocked” after hearing shooting close to his shop near Clapham Common.

The man, who gave his name as Kaka, 34, who works in Chop Barbers, told PA: “I was in the shop just before 5pm and I heard a gunshot up the road.

“We were all shocked because it was so close, the police were everywhere afterwards.”

Several roads in the area have been cordoned off.

London Ambulance Service said it had taken two people to a London major trauma centre and one to hospital.

Police said that it was not thought any of those injured were in a life-threatening condition.

A crime scene is in place and there have been no arrests.