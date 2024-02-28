Royal thanks for rugby fans who have raised millions for MND charity

Rugby fans have been given a royal thank you for raising millions of pounds for the MND Association.

The Princess Royal was guest of honour at the Leeds Rhinos’ Headingley Stadium on Wednesday, as dozens of fans, and Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, gathered for afternoon tea.

The royal visitor chatted with 80 guests who have been inspired to volunteer or fundraise for the charity by Mr Burrow and his former team-mate Kevin Sinfield.

Anne is patron of the MND Association and the rugby community has raised £8.2 million for the charity in the last four years.

Mr Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019 and, with his family, he has campaigned to raise awareness of the disease and to encourage support for MND charities.

His story has prompted clubs, players and supporters from across both rugby codes to take part in countless fundraisers, none more so than Mr Sinfield, who has raised millions of pounds with a brutal series of endurance events.

MND Association chief executive Tanya Curry greeted the Princess Royal and introduced her to many of the specially invited guests.

She said: “So many people within the rugby community have followed Rob’s journey and his friendship with Kev, and been moved to show their support by helping us to raise awareness of this brutal disease, and donating to the MND Association.

“This event was our chance to say a heartfelt thank you to them for everything they have done and we were delighted that the Princess Royal, who has been our royal patron for the last 16 years, was able to deliver that message of gratitude alongside us.”

Anne gave a speech thanking everyone for their efforts, along with Eleanor Dalley, from north London, who has MND.