Names of 13 veterans from 12 countries to be added to Normandy Memorial Wall

The names of 13 veterans from 12 allied countries are being added to the Normandy Memorial Wall to mark 100 days until the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

British veterans Stan Ford and John Roberts will be presented with their plaques at The D-Day Story in Southsea, Hampshire, on Tuesday before they are added to the wall which commemorates all those involved in the key Second World War battle.

Mr Roberts, who was in the Royal Navy from 1938 to 1978 and reached the rank of rear admiral, served on board HMS Serapis which was at the front of the D-Day convoy arriving at Sword Beach at 7.30am on D-Day and continued to fire on German positions along the coast for 11 days.

John Roberts, sitting in the jeep, is one of 13 veterans from 12 allied countries whose names are being added to the Normandy Memorial Wall to mark 100 days until the 80th anniversary of D-Day (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The 99-year-old, from Kent, said: “It’s humbling to see the nation come together to remember D-Day and those who fell during the Normandy landings.

“I will never forget that day, and I’m proud to know that the British people won’t forget either. I hope that the commemorations in June will help a whole new generation understand the sacrifices made on their behalf.”

At the age of 19, Mr Ford served on HMS Fratton, an escort ship that accompanied vessels taking men and supplies across the Channel on D-Day and afterwards.

HMS Fratton was sunk, believed to have been by a midget submarine, off the Normandy coast on August 18 1944. Thirty-eight members of the crew were rescued but 31 were killed.

A Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesman said: “The explosion was so severe that the gun platform that Stan was operating was blown off the ship and into the water, with Stan still on it.

“Stan was pulled from the sea and taken to a field hospital on Gold Beach. The injuries he sustained have meant that he has had to walk with leg callipers for the rest of his life.”

D-Day veteran Stan Ford gives a reading during the Royal British Legion Service of Remembrance to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the D-Day landings in 2023 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The other Normandy veterans having their names added to the wall are:

– Richard Pirrie, who was one of 500 Royal Australian Navy personnel serving in the British fleet on D-Day.

He commanded the landing craft LCS (M) 47 and was tasked with getting as close as possible to Juno Beach to locate and destroy German gun positions.

He was killed on D-Day – his 24th birthday – when his ship was simultaneously hit by artillery fire and a mine.

He was posthumously awarded a mention in despatches for his “gallantry, leadership and determination” on D-Day.

– Francois August Venesoen served in No 350 (Belgian) Squadron of the UK’s Royal Air Force and it is thought he was killed during a patrol mission on D-Day.

In recognition of his sacrifice, he was awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross for “an act or acts of valour, courage or devotion to duty performed whilst flying in active operations against the enemy on 15 December 1943”.

– Miroslav Moravec was a Czech pilot in the UK’s Royal Air Force, who died on June 7 1944 while taking off from Appledram airport for a patrol flight over the invasion beaches in Normandy.

The plaque honouring Normandy veteran Miroslav Moravec, a Czech pilot (Sgt Jimmy Wise/MOD Crown Copyright/PA)

His mother, father and younger brother were among the closest collaborators of paratroopers Jan Kubis and Josef Gabcik, from the Anthropoid paragroup in Prague, who, on May 27 1942, carried out the assassination of the Reich Protector Reinhard Heydrich.

– Kaj Birksted, from Denmark, served in 11th Flying Group Royal Air Force during the invasion of Normandy.

He was responsible for leading and directing the fighter pilots protecting the landing beaches from the air. He continued in this role throughout the liberation of Normandy and for the remainder of the war.

– Leon Gautier, of the Free French Movement, was the last surviving Frenchman to participate in D-Day.

In response to his death, President Emmanuel Macron described him as having “united the virtues of a warrior and those of a peacemaker”. He joined the Free French Movement in London in 1940.

– Commander Georgios Panagiotopoulos, from Greece, was captain of HS (Hellenic Ship) Tompazis, one the two corvettes of the Hellenic Navy which participated in the Normandy Landings.

He was awarded a War Cross 3rd Class for his participation in the Normandy Landings on June 6 1944 and with a Medal of Excellence for the actions of his ship during the operation.

– Max Wolff, is the last surviving veteran of his unit in the Royal Netherlands Army.

As a Jewish refugee from Arnhem who lost 289 members of his family in the Holocaust, he spent four years on the run in Belgium and France.

The plaque honouring Max Wolff, who is the last surviving veteran of his unit in the Royal Netherlands Army (Sgt Jimmy Wise/MOD Crown Copyright/PA)

He decided to join the Free Dutch Army in the UK and, with help from the Belgian Resistance, he travelled from Brussels to Normandy when he heard that the Allies had landed.

He received military training in the UK and was assigned to Prinses Irene Brigade, a Dutch military unit, and then was attached to a British Army unit as an interpreter.

He served in France and then Belgium in August 1944 to support the Allies’ liberation of France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

– William Howard Cameron, of the Royal Canadian Navy, was in charge of supplying ammunition for the anti-aircraft guns on board his ship, HMCS Kitchener. The ship fired throughout D-Day to repel attacking German planes.

The MoD spokesman said he is hoping to attend this year’s commemorations in Normandy.

– Royal New Zealand Naval Volunteer Reserve Lieutenant Neil W Harton began his service in the New Zealand armed forces in 1940.

Royal New Zealand Naval Volunteer Reserve Lieutenant Neil W Harton is honoured on the wall (Sgt Jimmy Wise/MOD Crown Copyright/PA)

On D-Day he commanded Motor Torpedo Boats (MTB) 630 and 741 in 55th Flotilla which led the invasion fleet across the English Channel.

He and his crew were responsible for searching for mines and clearing safe paths through the minefields. After D-Day he was involved in patrolling the beaches between Arromanches and Le Havre.

– General Stanislaw Maczek was a Polish military commander known for leading the 1st Armoured Division in the Second World War, notably during the Battle of Normandy and the liberation of France, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

– Jimmie W Monteith Jr, of the United States Army, served in the 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, and landed with the initial assault waves on D-Day near Colleville-sur-Mer under heavy enemy fire.

He courageously moved up and down the beach immediately following the landing to organise personnel for a further assault.

He then led a successful assault over a cliff and led two tanks safely through a minefield into firing positions.

He was killed by enemy fire when the enemy surrounded his unit. He was awarded the Medal of Honour for his “courage, gallantry, and intrepid leadership”.