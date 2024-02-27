Jury in trial of man accused of Emma Caldwell murder deliberates for third day

The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering Emma Caldwell almost 19 years ago has retired for a third day to consider its verdict.

Iain Packer, 51, is on trial accused of murdering Miss Caldwell, 27, who vanished in Glasgow on April 4, 2005 and whose body was found in Limefield Woods, near Roberton, South Lanarkshire, the following month.

At the High Court in Glasgow, he faces a total of 36 charges involving offences against 25 women, all of which he denies.

During the trial, jurors have heard evidence from witnesses whom Packer is alleged to have raped, assaulted, sexually and indecently assaulted, as well as police officers involved in the investigation and forensic experts.

Emma Caldwell’s mother, Margaret, arrives with family at the High Court in Glasgow as the jury resumes its deliberations (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Packer also gave evidence in his own defence.

Judge Lord Beckett has instructed jurors they should find Packer guilty of a charge of indecently assaulting Miss Caldwell after he admitted the offence while giving evidence.

He also directed the jury to convict Packer of a charge accusing him of abducting a woman, preventing her from leaving a house and detaining her against her will.

Following several hours of legal direction, Lord Beckett sent the jury out to consider its verdict on Friday morning.

After breaking for the weekend, it retired for a second day on Monday to continue its deliberations before adjourning for the day at 4pm.

On Tuesday morning, the jury retired for a third day to continue its deliberations.