Martha Kearney to step down from BBC Radio 4’s Today programme

Irish journalist Martha Kearney will step down from BBC Radio 4’s Today programme after the UK general election, the broadcaster has announced.

Kearney, 66, will continue working for the radio station after then and front a new interview series called This Natural Life, where she will explore how nature has become a passion for the programme’s guest.

She will also begin presenting episodes of Open Country this spring.

She said: “I have loved working on Today with its incredible reach and influence, but now it’s time to move on to pastures new – literally.

“I am really looking forward to sharing my passion for nature in an exciting new series as well as a much-loved favourite programme. And I won’t be missing that 3am alarm call.

“I have been planning my move for a while now and the general election, which will be my eleventh, is the right point to move on.”

BBC director-general Tim Davie said: “Martha has been an outstanding Today presenter thanks to her hallmark incisive questioning, warmth and connection with the audience.

“She is an immensely respected and popular journalist, and I’d like to thank her on behalf of the BBC and her millions of listeners.

“I’m delighted Martha’s illustrious BBC career will continue on Radio 4 – giving listeners outstanding programming beyond the election.”

Martha Kearney (left) and fellow broadcaster Charlene White at a charity event in 2022 (James Manning/PA)

Director of speech and controller of BBC Radio 4 Mohit Bakaya said: “Martha is a brilliant journalist and presenter who has navigated us through important news stories over the years, and led Radio 4’s coverage for significant national events, including the Queen’s funeral and King’s coronation.

“I am delighted that she is staying with Radio 4, bringing her considerable knowledge, passion and experience of the natural world to Open Country and our exciting new interview show, This Natural Life.”

Today editor Owenna Griffiths said: “It’s been my great privilege to be Martha’s editor both at The World at One and Today.

“She’s a journalist with great tenacity, insight and a wonderfully broad range of interests. Above all, she’s a warm and generous colleague who will be missed by me and the team.”