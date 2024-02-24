In Pictures: Two-year anniversary of Ukraine invasion commemorated
The war began on February 24 2022 when Russian forces invaded Ukraine.
The second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been marked with church services, wreath-laying and demonstrations in the UK and Ireland.
Commemorations on Saturday in London began with an interfaith prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in Mayfair.
Paper angels were hung from the cathedral balcony – one for each of the 528 Ukrainian children killed during the conflict, according to Ukraine’s prosecutor general.
Symbols of Ukraine, including sunflowers and the national colours of blue and yellow were worn by those marking the anniversary.
In Edinburgh, Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf attended a wreath-laying service at the Scottish National War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle.
In Dublin, thousands gathered outside the GPO building in O’Connell Street for a demonstration marking two years of conflict.