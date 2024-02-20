William calls for more humanitarian support for Gaza and end to Israel-Hamas war

The Prince of Wales has called for fighting to end “as soon as possible” in the Israel-Hamas war and increased humanitarian support for Gaza.

Heir to the throne William issued an impassioned statement ahead of carrying out visits to recognise the human suffering caused by conflict in the Middle East and the global rise in antisemitism.

The future king said he was “deeply concerned” about the “terrible human cost” since the Hamas terror attack, and said there was a “desperate need” for increased humanitarian support for Gaza.

William visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial and Museum in Jerusalem in 2018 (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7. Too many have been killed,” he said.

“I, like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible. There is a desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza. It’s critical that aid gets in and the hostages are released.

“Sometimes it is only when faced with the sheer scale of human suffering that the importance of permanent peace is brought home.

“Even in the darkest hour, we must not succumb to the counsel of despair. I continue to cling to the hope that a brighter future can be found and I refuse to give up on that.”

William will meet aid workers helping to provide humanitarian support in the region, hearing about the experiences of those on the ground, and separately join a synagogue discussion with young people from different communities who are advocates against hatred and antisemitism.

The strongly worded message was issued in white writing on a black background, under William’s cypher, on the Waleses’ X account.

Kensington Palace said: “The prince and princess were profoundly concerned by events that unfolded in late 2023 and continue to hold all the victims, their family and friends in their hearts and minds.

“Their Royal Highnesses continue to share in the hope of a better future for all those affected.”

The October 7 raids by the Palestinian militant group Hamas killed about 1,200 people, with around 250 taken hostage.

Militants still hold around 130 hostages but a quarter of them are believed to be dead.

The war has killed at least 28,985 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

There are fresh fears about an escalation in the conflict if Israeli forces move into Rafah, a city and major aid delivery point in southern Gaza.

Palestinian crowds struggle to buy bread from a bakery in Rafah on Sunday (Fatima Shbair/AP)

The Arab Group chairman this month, Tunisia’s UN ambassador Tarek Ladeb, told UN reporters last Wednesday that some 1.5 million Palestinians who sought safety in Rafah face a “catastrophic scenario” if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu goes ahead with a potential evacuation of civilians and military offensive in the area bordering Egypt.

In 2018, William undertook, on behalf of the Government, the first official trip by a member of the monarchy to Israel and the Occupied West Bank.

During his visit he sat down for separate talks with Mr Netanyahu and the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.