Susanna Reid tearful as she pays tribute to former Strictly star Robin Windsor

Susanna Reid became emotional as she paid tribute to her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Robin Windsor on Good Morning Britain.

The presenter hailed him as as “remarkable dancer” who had an “incredible personality” on Tuesday’s episode of the ITV morning show following the news he had died aged 44.

The professional dancer, who appeared on the show between 2010 and 2015, was paired with Reid for the Children In Need special in 2011.

Reid became choked up as she tried to announce the news on the ITV show before asking her co-presenter Ed Balls to read out the statement from dance show company Burn The Floor confirming Robin’s death.

Reflecting on their time together, she described him as “larger than life”, adding: “I fell in love with him and fell in love with dancing when I danced with him back then.

“He was an absolutely remarkable dancer, incredibly strong, so creative. He was just so enthusiastic about dancing.

“I just adored him. He was the most incredible personality and as soon as I danced with him, there was something very special about him.”

She recalled feeling “so lucky” that she got paired with Windsor for the Children In Need special as he filled her with “so much confidence”.

“He had an infectious sparkle. You felt like you were dancing with someone who just embodied the magic of Strictly”, she added.

Reid also sent her love to Robin’s family, friends and colleagues.

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, who performed with Windsor on Strictly in 2012, said her heart was “broken” following the news.

Alongside a selection of images of them smiling and laughing together posted to X, formerly Twitter, Riley wrote: “My Bestie, My Robin, My Angel, now our forever Angel, who is loved, will always be loved, forever in my heart.

“My very broken heart, I love you, shine your beautiful, electric energy from heaven. Shine In Peace.”

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan described him as a “legend” as he paid tribute.

“I had the pleasure of working with this man for many years on Strictly – I have such fond memories of him”, he wrote in an Instagram post.

“He was always very caring and fun to be around. Everyone who came in contact with him adored him, from his celebrity partners to his working colleagues. You will be missed old friend.”

Long-time Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood remembered Windsor as “one of the kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with”.

He added that the dancer would be “forever missed” as he sent his support to Windsor’s family and friends.

Windsor was also paired with celebrities including model Patsy Kensit, actresses Anita Dobson and Dragon’s Den star Deborah Meaden on Strictly Come Dancing over the years.

He also danced with Great British Bake Off host Alison Hammond in the 2015 Christmas special.