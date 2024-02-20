Former Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor dead at 44

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor has died at the age of 44, it has been announced.

The professional dancer, who appeared on the show between 2010 and 2015, was paired with celebrities including model Patsy Kensit, actresses Anita Dobson and Lisa Riley and Dragon’s Den star Deborah Meaden.

He also danced with Great British Bake Off host Alison Hammond in the 2015 Christmas special and with Susanna Reid in 2011’s Children In Need special.

Deborah Meaden and Robin Windsor (Rui Vieira/PA)

The star most recently appeared in stage show Come What May, a tribute to Moulin Rouge.

The news was confirmed by Sisco Entertainment, which represented him in various areas of theatre and corporate entertainment.

A statement said: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the tragic passing of our beloved friend, Robin Windsor.

“Robin’s presence in Come What May was more than just a performance; it was an embodiment of passion, grace, and sheer talent.

“His extraordinary ability to express emotion through movement captivated audiences, leaving them spellbound with every step.

“Beyond his impeccable dancing, Robin’s vibrant spirit lit up the room, infusing rehearsals and performances with infectious energy and warmth.

“His laughter was contagious, his kindness boundless.

“His friendship was a gift cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Robin, you will be deeply missed.

“Though Come What May will continue without you, your legacy will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to share in your light.”

With dance partner Kristina Rihanoff (Ian West/PA)

A statement from dance show Burn The Floor, in which Windsor appeared for many years, said: “The Burn The Floor family has lost one of its founding members, Robin “Bobby” Windsor, who has tragically passed away.

“A BTF journeyman he danced with us for 20 years, including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world.”

The company shared a photo of him on stage with fellow dancer Jessica Raffa, adding: “His stunning image attached with Jessica Raffa defined our company, colourful, extreme and sensual.

“His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn The Floor stage reputation.

“He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever.”

The Latin and ballroom dancer first began dancing at the age of three when his parents enrolled him in classes in Ipswich, according to his website.

Lisa Riley and Robin Windsor (Rui Vieira/PA)

He went on to represent England in numerous championships, both on the domestic and international levels.

He joined the cast of show Burn The Floor in 2001 and toured the world for 10 years, with a nine-month run on Broadway.

Windsor also appeared in Dancing With The Stars Australia and So You Think You Can Dance in the Netherlands and assisted in the choreography for the Australian version of So You Think You Can Dance, as well as acting as a motivational speaker.