Investigation over birth certificate ‘returned with word Israel scribbled out’

The Home Office is to launch an investigation over a baby’s birth certificate being returned to her parents “with the word Israel scribbled out”.

The birth certificate was sent off as part of a passport application two weeks ago and returned on Monday with the father’s place of birth defaced, Campaign Against Antisemitism said.

The charity posted a photo of the birth certificate online, which they said left the girl’s parents “very concerned”.

The Home Secretary replied to the post online stating he had asked for it to be investigated urgently.

Campaign Against Antisemitism posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: “Two weeks ago, a member of the public sent off a passport application to @ukhomeoffice for his six-month-old baby girl.

“Today, the birth certificate was returned ripped with the word ‘Israel’ scribbled out. The parents are understandably very concerned about this incident.

“We are asking the Home Office to investigate how this happened. The Home Office has responsibility for law enforcement and the security of the Jewish community.

“Confidence in the authorities is at painfully low levels and must be restored.”

James Cleverly replied, saying: “I have asked my officials to investigate this urgently and will see that appropriate action is taken.”

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat posted on X confirming the Home Office is investigating the matter.

A spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism said: “This is completely unacceptable. When sending off a passport application to the Home Office, the last thing one should ever expect is to have their child’s birthday certificate returned, torn, with the parent’s place of birth scribbled out, just because it is the Jewish state.

“We are assisting the parents, who are understandably very concerned about this incident. We are also asking the Home Office to investigate how this happened.

“The Home Office has responsibility for law enforcement and the security of the Jewish community and the wider public. Confidence in the authorities among British Jews is at painfully low levels and must be restored.”

The Home Office has been approached to comment.