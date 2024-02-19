17-year-old arrested on suspicion of Shoreditch stab murder

A 17-year-old youth has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was stabbed to death in east London.

The victim, also aged 17, was fatally injured shortly before 11pm on Saturday in Hackney Road near the junction with Cremer Street in Shoreditch.

Police and ambulance staff tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday the Metropolitan Police said they had arrested a 17-year-old.

A police officer in Shoreditch, east London, near the scene (Victoria Jones/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke said: “A family has been left devastated following the tragic death of yet another young man on our streets.

“We have been working tirelessly to establish what happened and find whoever is responsible for this shocking attack.

“While we have already spoken to a number of people, the incident took place on a busy road and we know there will have been others in the area at the time who are yet to come forward.

“I would ask those individuals to make contact and tell us what you saw.”

The victim has not yet been formally identified but his family has been told.

A post-mortem examination will take place on Wednesday.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 7553/17Feb, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.