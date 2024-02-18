UK weighs up response in wake of Navalny death

Lord Cameron signalled that there could be fresh sanctions against Russia officials, following the death of Alexei Navalny.

The Foreign Secretary joined other G7 ministers at the Munich Security Conference in calling on Russia to “fully clarify” how the jailed opposition leader died, amid pressure on Western leaders to respond.

According to the Times, Lord Cameron used the German gathering to repeat the UK’s call for countries to seize Russian central bank assets currently held in the West as one way of financing the reconstruction of Ukraine.

It comes as the second anniversary of the Russian invasion approaches, marked by confirmation that Vladimir Putin’s forces have taken complete control of the frontline city of Avdiivka.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron met fellow ministers at the Munich Security Conference (Stoyan Nenov/PA)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined Western leaders in putting the blame on Moscow for the death of Mr Navalny, as he pointed to the demise of the Putin critic as another reminder of the importance of defeating Russia.

“There should be consequences,” the Foreign Secretary told broadcasters on Saturday.

“When appalling human rights outrages like this take place, what we do is we look at whether there are individual people that are responsible and whether there are individual measures and actions we can take.

“We don’t announce them in advance, so I can’t say anymore than that.

“But that is what we will be looking at.”

It comes as Mr Navalny’s spokesperson confirmed that the Russian opposition leader died at a remote Arctic penal colony and said he was “murdered”.

But it remains unclear where his body is.

Ivan Zhdanov, the director of Mr Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that Mr Navalny’s mother had been told by prison officials that her son had perished due to “sudden death syndrome” when she arrived at his former penal colony on Saturday with one of the politician’s lawyers.

When a lawyer and Mr Navalny’s mother visited the mortuary in Salekhard, it was closed, Mr Navalny’s team wrote on its Telegram channel.

The lawyer called the mortuary and was told that Mr Navalny’s body is not there, his team said.

Mr Zelensky, who is struggling to convince Republican lawmakers in Washington to facilitate a major funding package for Kyiv, said Putin “kills whoever he wants”.

“After the murder of Alexei Navalny, it’s absurd to perceive Putin as a supposedly legitimate head of a Russian state and he is a thug who maintains power through corruption and violence,” he said.

He explicitly warned attendees in Munich that a lack of long-range weapons is limiting the country’s fightback.